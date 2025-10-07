© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Winston-Salem will implement a fare cap for public transit starting next year

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Passengers board WSTA bus
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Passengers board a WSTA bus.

Winston-Salem bus riders will soon pay no more than $2 a day to get around the city.

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority is rolling out a new fare capping system, which limits how much passengers can be charged in a single day. After spending $2, additional rides will be free.

Officials say the move will modernize the transit system and increase ridership. The policy aligns Winston-Salem with other cities, including Greensboro and Raleigh, that already use fare caps.

The change will launch in January 2026 alongside Umo, a new mobile app for paying fares and planning trips.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle