89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

N.C. Congressman urging federal officials to support tobacco farmers amid export losses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
North Carolina Department of Agriculture

An eastern North Carolina lawmaker is calling on the federal government to take action to support North Carolina’s flue-cured tobacco farmers, who are facing significant financial hardship after the abrupt halt of exports to China.

In a letter sent this week to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Representative Don Davis urged immediate coordination between their departments to help protect tobacco growers and provide relief for the mounting losses.

“Flue-cured tobacco is a cornerstone of eastern North Carolina’s economy," Davis said. "When trade disruptions occur, tobacco growers should not be left experiencing the greatest harm.”

China has historically been the largest buyer of U.S. flue-cured tobacco, buying between 60–65 million pounds each year, but the recent withdrawal of Chinese buyers has left nearly 60 million pounds of unsold product with a more than $220 million export value.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
