King tides, coastal low could increase potential for coastal flooding, high surf, and hazardous marine conditions this week

A coastal low pressure system may develop offshore later this week, bringing the potential for coastal flooding, high surf, and hazardous marine conditions from Thursday through the weekend.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City, said king tides begin on Tuesday and may result in elevated water levels along the coast.

By Thursday and Friday, forecasters said strong winds and high seas will build behind an approaching cold front, and confidence is increasing in the formation of a coastal low this weekend.

The system could bring several days of coastal flooding and dangerous marine conditions across eastern North Carolina, with vulnerable communities on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands expected to see the most significant impacts if the current forecast holds.

NWS officials encourage people to monitor daily forecasts closely as the week progresses.