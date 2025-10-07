© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

King tides, coastal low could increase potential for coastal flooding, high surf, and hazardous marine conditions this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:47 AM EDT
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City

A coastal low pressure system may develop offshore later this week, bringing the potential for coastal flooding, high surf, and hazardous marine conditions from Thursday through the weekend.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City, said king tides begin on Tuesday and may result in elevated water levels along the coast.

By Thursday and Friday, forecasters said strong winds and high seas will build behind an approaching cold front, and confidence is increasing in the formation of a coastal low this weekend.

The system could bring several days of coastal flooding and dangerous marine conditions across eastern North Carolina, with vulnerable communities on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands expected to see the most significant impacts if the current forecast holds.

NWS officials encourage people to monitor daily forecasts closely as the week progresses.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston