Interest-free loans available to eligible service members during government shutdown pay stop

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

Navy Federal Credit Union is offering a paycheck assistance loan to eligible members who do not get paid during the government shutdown.

The zero interest loans are available to those in the military, federal employees and government contractors who do not get paid during the shutdown. Credit union officials said the available loans are about the same amount as the paychecks members would have otherwise received.

Once employees receive back pay after the shutdown ends, officials said they can pay back the loan.

In previous shutdowns the credit union said they had nearly 32,000 people enrolled.

More information and access to the application is available HERE. The credit union said applicants should use the Chrome browser.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston