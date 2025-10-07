Interest-free loans available to eligible service members during government shutdown pay stop

Navy Federal Credit Union is offering a paycheck assistance loan to eligible members who do not get paid during the government shutdown.

The zero interest loans are available to those in the military, federal employees and government contractors who do not get paid during the shutdown. Credit union officials said the available loans are about the same amount as the paychecks members would have otherwise received.

Once employees receive back pay after the shutdown ends, officials said they can pay back the loan.

In previous shutdowns the credit union said they had nearly 32,000 people enrolled.

More information and access to the application is available HERE. The credit union said applicants should use the Chrome browser.