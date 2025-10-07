© 2025 Public Radio East
Havelock man accused of killing young dog, disposing of it in national forest

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:57 AM EDT
Havelock Police Department
A Havelock man is charged with felony animal cruelty, after investigators said he shot a puppy to death with an arrow and disposed of the body in the forest.

Havelock Police Department officials said Taylor Heinrich,19, killed his 8-month-old Labrador Retriever mix Delilah on October 2 using a crossbow. Heinrich then drove the deceased animal more than 20 miles and disposed of it in the woods in the Croatan National Forest.

Jasmine Thompson,19, of Havelock, was also charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty for her role in the disposal of the animal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
