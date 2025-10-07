Havelock man accused of killing young dog, disposing of it in national forest

A Havelock man is charged with felony animal cruelty, after investigators said he shot a puppy to death with an arrow and disposed of the body in the forest.

Havelock Police Department officials said Taylor Heinrich,19, killed his 8-month-old Labrador Retriever mix Delilah on October 2 using a crossbow. Heinrich then drove the deceased animal more than 20 miles and disposed of it in the woods in the Croatan National Forest.

Jasmine Thompson,19, of Havelock, was also charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty for her role in the disposal of the animal.