Rep. Carla Cunningham's immigration stance sparks challenges in NC House primary

Two candidates have launched campaigns in the 2026 North Carolina House District 106 Democratic primary to oust seven-term incumbent Carla Cunningham, who’s become a lightning rod for her votes on immigration.

Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler and Vermanno Bowman both say Cunningham no longer represents the district. She has held the seat since 2013.

With immigration a divisive national issue, the race is gaining attention from across the state even before candidate filing begins later this year. Replacing Cunningham would give Democrats a chance to weaken Republican power in the House, where they are just shy of a veto-proof supermajority and have to find Democratic votes to override the governor.

Cunningham's stance on HB 318

Cunningham came under fire for siding with Republicans to pass House Bill 318, a law requiring sheriffs to cooperate more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I do not support illegal immigrants, I support legal immigrants,” Cunningham said at an August town hall. "We have to make the choice to follow the law. And if we don't want to follow the law, then we will be criminals, be arrested, locked up, and whatever else happens.”

At that August town hall, she defended her decision to join Republicans in creating a supermajority and overriding Gov. Stein’s veto of the bill. However, her most controversial comments came the month before, on the floor of the House.

“All cultures are not equal," Cunningham said in July. "Some immigrants come and believe they can function in isolation, refusing to adapt. I suggest they must assimilate. Adapt to the culture they wish to live in.”

Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler

Those comments by Cunningham pushed Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler to enter the race.

“When she started talking about the fact that certain people and certain cultures were better than other cultures, that’s a line right out of a white supremacist playbook," Sadler said.

Sadler launched his campaign at the end of September, raising more than $20,000 in the first few days.

A Duke graduate and an ordained Baptist minister, Sadler is known for his nonprofit work. His platform includes strengthening public schools, making housing and health care more affordable, and keeping communities safe.

“The Lord said, 'There are two things that are important,'" Sadler said. "'Love your neighbor as yourself.' And then He said, 'love the stranger as you love yourself and recognize that the stranger and the neighbor are the same.'"

Sadler says biblical teachings call him to support all immigrants, regardless of documentation status.

“Immigration is a good idea for a number of reasons," Sadler said. "It brings in fresh talent from around the world. It brings new ideas and hardworking people. Nations don't thrive without a fresh influx of new people.”

Vermanno Bowman

The second challenger, Vermanno Bowman, is not new to running against Cunningham. He tried to oust her in the Democratic primary in March 2024, but only won 15% of the vote.

“Our district deserves a true progressive person who actually wants to take on the mantle and be a fighter for the working middle class and actually advocate for everyday issues that they care about," Bowman said.

Bowman launched his campaign in mid-September on a platform of universal healthcare, protecting the climate, affordable housing and raising the state minimum wage.

“I've been in the community, been doing the work by going to events and advocating for those who don't have a voice for themselves," Bowman said.

He differs from Cunningham on immigration, calling to protect undocumented immigrants, especially Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

“Those who are undocumented, who’ve been here for decades, working every day and never had a run-in with law enforcement, they should have a pathway to citizenship,” Bowman said.

WFAE reached out to Cunningham for an interview, but she did not respond.

Candidate filing begins in December. The primary is on March 3.