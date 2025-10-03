© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ENC animal protection officers rescue possibly injured bald eagle found on highway shoulder

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 3, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Service

Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Service officers said they are used to calls about stray pups, adventurous kittens, and the occasional goat on the loose, but yesterday (Thursday) they were asked to help an animal that is a little more majestic.

A possibly injured American Bald Eagle was found on the side of the highway.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Service

The officers carefully stepped in to make sure the bird was safe, and it’s now being cared for at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter -OWLS in Newport.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston