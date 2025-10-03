ENC animal protection officers rescue possibly injured bald eagle found on highway shoulder

Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Service officers said they are used to calls about stray pups, adventurous kittens, and the occasional goat on the loose, but yesterday (Thursday) they were asked to help an animal that is a little more majestic.

A possibly injured American Bald Eagle was found on the side of the highway.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Service

The officers carefully stepped in to make sure the bird was safe, and it’s now being cared for at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter -OWLS in Newport.