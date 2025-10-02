Guilford County to host candlelight vigil to honor pregnancy and infant loss

© 2025 Public Radio East
88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:20 PM EDT
Hand holding a lit candle in the dark
Adobe
/
Stock image
Guilford County is hosting a candlelight vigil on Saturday to honor those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

Guilford County is hosting a candlelight vigil honoring pregnancy and infant loss this Saturday.

The event aims to bring the community together to remember and mourn any life lost through miscarriage, stillbirth or during infancy. Statistics show Guilford County’s infant mortality rate exceeds the state and national averages.

Every Baby Guilford is a movement founded in 2021 that works to reduce these disparities. Program Manager Jean Workman-Elms says they’re hosting the event because they don’t want families to feel isolated in their grief.

“Standing with others who have experienced that loss can remind us that you do not have to mourn alone, grieve alone, that there is community around this and that there can be hope moving forward," she says.

The vigil will include inspirational readings by community leaders, testimony and the lighting of candles in remembrance of those lost.

It will be held on October 4 at 4 p.m. at The Circle Center in High Point.
DJ Simmons
