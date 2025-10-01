© 2025 Public Radio East
Popular crabbing spot closed because the bulkhead is deteriorating

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:55 AM EDT
The recreational access area off Colington Road across from the Colington Fire Department has traditionally been used for recreational crabbing and other activities.
NCDOT
A popular crabbing spot in Dare County has been closed because the bulkhead is deteriorating and the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it’s unsafe.

A ‘no trespassing’ sign will be posted and access to the area has been restricted until further notice.

NCDOT is looking to partner with other agencies or organizations to repair and maintain the area in the near future.
