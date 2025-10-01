Popular crabbing spot closed because the bulkhead is deteriorating

A popular crabbing spot in Dare County has been closed because the bulkhead is deteriorating and the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it’s unsafe.

The recreational access area off Colington Road across from the Colington Fire Department has traditionally been used for recreational crabbing and other activities.

A ‘no trespassing’ sign will be posted and access to the area has been restricted until further notice.

NCDOT is looking to partner with other agencies or organizations to repair and maintain the area in the near future.