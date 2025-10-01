Onslow County sex offender arrested after being found on the property of local high school

An Onslow County sex offender was arrested after being found on the property of a local high school.

Arrest warrants show Heather Easterly was put on the sex offender registry in 2006, after she was convicted in 2001 of transporting a child with the intent to engage in prostitution. She was seen on the premises of Southwest High School on Burgaw Highway on September 17th.

In North Carolina, sex offenders cannot knowingly be on the premises of or within 300 feet of places intended for the primary use or care of minors, like schools, child care centers, and playgrounds.

Deputies arrested Easterly this week and she and was charged with being on a child premises. She’s being held on a $10,000 bond.