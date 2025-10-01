Five more beachfront homes collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Imelda generated rough surf in OBX

Five more seaside homes fell into the Atlantic Tuesday as offshore Hurricane Imelda created large waves and dangerous surf in the Outer Banks.

Dare County officials said three houses on Cottage Avenue and two on Tower Circle Road in Buxton were destroyed. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the collapses began around 2 p.m. and all took place within less than an hour.

The entire beachfront, from northern Buxton through off-road vehicle ramp 43, is closed for public safety and the National Park Service said ORV drivers using ramp 38 should avoid traveling to the south and anyone using ramp 43 should avoid traveling north.

A total of 17 beach homes have collapsed in Rodanthe and Buxton in the last five years.

North Carolina Department of Transportation NCDOT has closed NC12 on the north end of Ocracoke Island, after ocean overwash made travel unsafe for drivers. It’s expected to remain closed until at least Thursday.

