Camp Lejeune's Sneads Ferry gate to close temporarily late this week

The Sneads Ferry Gate at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will temporarily close to allow for the installation of rumble strips and new speed limit signs later this week.

The work will begin on Friday and the gate is scheduled to reopen Thursday, Oct. 9.

People who enter or exit the base during this time should use the Wilson Gate.

Over the next two months, similar installations will occur at all entry and exit control points at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

The Sneads Ferry Gate will close again on Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for preventative maintenance.