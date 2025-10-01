© 2025 Public Radio East
Camp Lejeune's Sneads Ferry gate to close temporarily late this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 1, 2025 at 7:22 AM EDT
Military Bases

The Sneads Ferry Gate at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will temporarily close to allow for the installation of rumble strips and new speed limit signs later this week.

The work will begin on Friday and the gate is scheduled to reopen Thursday, Oct. 9.

People who enter or exit the base during this time should use the Wilson Gate.

Over the next two months, similar installations will occur at all entry and exit control points at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

The Sneads Ferry Gate will close again on Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for preventative maintenance.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
