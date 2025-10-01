Update: Authorities confirm identities of three killed, six wounded during Southport mass shooting

Authorities said earlier this week that a number of victims were from out of town, which made contacting next of kin more difficult.

Now, three names have been released: Joy Rogers, a 64-year-old Southport resident; Mike Durbin, a 56-year-old man from Galena, Ohio; and Solomon Banjo, a 36-year-old man from Charlottesville, Virginia. They were all shot fatally on Saturday night.

Rogers went to American Fish Company with her husband Lennie, who shared a tribute to her earlier this week and was not injured in the gunfire. She was a retiree who had moved to Southport only a year prior.

WHQR is working to confirm further details about Durbin and Banjo.

On Friday, the City of Southport released the names of six people who had been injured (earlier reports had indicated five) and have since been released from the hospital.

Jackson Schurtz, 38, Afton, VA

William Parent, 64, Oak Island, NC

John Barlow, 63, Amityville, NY

Lauren Buscher, 54, Wheaton, IL

Thomas Lafferty, 58, Oak Island, NC

Tammy Hirt-Huff, 59, Oak Island, NC

City officials asked that "the public be respectful of these victims, their families, and their privacy as they try to navigate this difficult."