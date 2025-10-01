Alamance County Sheriff announces two arrests in Green Level shooting

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection with a recent shooting in the town of Green Level that injured five people.

Officials say 20-year-old Cedric Lamont Watson, Jr. has been charged with felony possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Terry Johnson said Watson had been on parole for similar charges against him in August.

He says Watson is now in the Alamance County Jail, being held on a $2 million secured bond.

Officials also charged 19-year-old Javiya Parker with felony accessory to the crime. She was released on a $50,000 secured bond.

Johnson expects more arrests as the investigation continues. He added that all but one of the victims have been released from the hospital.