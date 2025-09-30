Three arrested at "The Farm" in Hubert amid human trafficking investigation

A Hubert man has been arrested as a result of an ongoing human trafficking investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

In collaboration with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the sheriff's office began an investigation after receiving reports of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and narcotics violations at a property on Willow Street in Hubert known as "The Farm."

The charges against Freddy Duncan include human trafficking, forcible rape and running a drug house.

James Eggleston of Hubert was also arrested and charged with child abuse, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia; Steven Brown of Maysville was charged with probation violation.

Detectives are working to identify and help the victims. Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.