Three arrested at "The Farm" in Hubert amid human trafficking investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 30, 2025 at 7:14 AM EDT
Onslow County Sheriff's Office

A Hubert man has been arrested as a result of an ongoing human trafficking investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

In collaboration with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the sheriff's office began an investigation after receiving reports of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and narcotics violations at a property on Willow Street in Hubert known as "The Farm."

The charges against Freddy Duncan include human trafficking, forcible rape and running a drug house.

James Eggleston of Hubert was also arrested and charged with child abuse, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia; Steven Brown of Maysville was charged with probation violation.

Detectives are working to identify and help the victims. Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
