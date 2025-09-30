© 2025 Public Radio East
North Carolina DEQ releases revised wastewater discharge permit for Vanceboro Quarry

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 30, 2025 at 6:56 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has released a revised wastewater discharge permit for Martin Marietta Materials’ Vanceboro Quarry for public comment.

The permit was previously approved in February but that permit was rescinded based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s San Francisco v. EPA decision, in which the Court ruled that permits must specify the actual steps a permittee must take, rather than issuing ambiguous instructions, to simply avoid violating water quality standards.

Officials with the Division of water Quality said permit has since been revised. The permit is proposed to regulate 12 million gallons per day of mine dewatering and stormwater from two outfalls to unnamed tributaries of Blounts Creek.

The revised permit requires an assessment of biological integrity once every two years through sampling for benthos, or small aquatic organisms that live in water, with the first sampling event to occur between February and March, after the discharge begins. It also requires monthly monitoring for pH, total suspended solids and turbidity in the discharge from the mine.

Comments will be accepted on the revised permit until Oct. 29.

Public comments may be submitted by email to: publiccomments@deq.nc.gov. The subject line should read “NC0089168 Vanceboro Quarry."

In addition, comments may be submitted by mail to:
Wastewater Permitting (NC0089168)
1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1617.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
