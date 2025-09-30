© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

New Bern man killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried at Arlington National Cemetary

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 30, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
The USS California on fire in Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.
Fox Photos
/
Getty Images
The USS California on fire in Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

A New Bern man who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery next week.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Edward Bowden was assigned to the battleship U.S.S. California when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The ship sustained multiple torpedo and bomb hits, which caused it catch fire and slowly flood.

The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 103 crewmen, including Bowden.

According to the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Bowman was buried as an Unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. His remains were identified in April.

Bowden was one of 25 unknowns from the U.S.S. California buried in Hawaii. Ten have now been identified.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston