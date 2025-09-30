New Bern man killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried at Arlington National Cemetary

A New Bern man who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery next week.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Edward Bowden was assigned to the battleship U.S.S. California when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The ship sustained multiple torpedo and bomb hits, which caused it catch fire and slowly flood.

The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 103 crewmen, including Bowden.

According to the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Bowman was buried as an Unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. His remains were identified in April.

Bowden was one of 25 unknowns from the U.S.S. California buried in Hawaii. Ten have now been identified.