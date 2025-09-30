© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NCDMV outsourcing teen road tests to private driver education schools

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 30, 2025 at 7:11 AM EDT
Burnbless via Openverse
/
Flikr

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has partnered with private driver education schools to administer the road tests for teen drivers. NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine said its part of an effort to reduce wait times at license offices and offer greater flexibility for teens and their parents.

“By outsourcing some road tests to certified private driver education schools, we're providing more options for teens and their families while increasing efficiency at our driver license offices," said NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “This allows our driver license examiners to focus on in-office services, streamlining the process for everyone."

NCDMV began certifying private driver education schools through training sessions earlier this month. Once schools are certified, they will be listed on the NCDMV website as authorized providers of teen road tests.

The cost of the road test will be determined by each individual driver education school.

Teens can still choose to take their road test at an NCDMV office, but those who opt for a road test at a certified private driver education schools will only need to visit an NCDMV office to complete the final transaction for their Level 2 Limited Provisional License.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston