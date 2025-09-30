NCDMV outsourcing teen road tests to private driver education schools

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has partnered with private driver education schools to administer the road tests for teen drivers. NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine said its part of an effort to reduce wait times at license offices and offer greater flexibility for teens and their parents.

“By outsourcing some road tests to certified private driver education schools, we're providing more options for teens and their families while increasing efficiency at our driver license offices," said NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “This allows our driver license examiners to focus on in-office services, streamlining the process for everyone."

NCDMV began certifying private driver education schools through training sessions earlier this month. Once schools are certified, they will be listed on the NCDMV website as authorized providers of teen road tests.

The cost of the road test will be determined by each individual driver education school.

Teens can still choose to take their road test at an NCDMV office, but those who opt for a road test at a certified private driver education schools will only need to visit an NCDMV office to complete the final transaction for their Level 2 Limited Provisional License.