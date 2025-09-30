Active wildfire season expected after damage to forests from Hurricane Helene

The North Carolina Forest Service is urging people to protect their property and neighborhood as the fall wildfire season approaches.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said sometimes a wildfire is inevitable due to circumstances beyond control, like lightning strikes or downed power lines, but most wildfires are avoidable because human activity is responsible for causing more than 99% of wildfires.

Troxler added. “Being prepared for wildfire is more important than ever, especially in Western North Carolina where more than 800,000 acres of forestland were damaged, leaving substantial fuel on the ground. Please do your part to prevent and prepare for wildfires.”

In North Carolina, wildfire activity typically increases in October through early December. Last year, NCFS responded to nearly 5,600 wildfires that burned more than 34,000 acres.

Backyard debris burning, machine and vehicle use, arson and escaped campfires continue to be common ignition sources for human-caused wildfires.