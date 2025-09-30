© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Active wildfire season expected after damage to forests from Hurricane Helene

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 30, 2025 at 6:42 AM EDT
(Photo: U.S. Forest Service)
File: Great Lake Fire

The North Carolina Forest Service is urging people to protect their property and neighborhood as the fall wildfire season approaches.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said sometimes a wildfire is inevitable due to circumstances beyond control, like lightning strikes or downed power lines, but most wildfires are avoidable because human activity is responsible for causing more than 99% of wildfires.

Troxler added. “Being prepared for wildfire is more important than ever, especially in Western North Carolina where more than 800,000 acres of forestland were damaged, leaving substantial fuel on the ground. Please do your part to prevent and prepare for wildfires.”

In North Carolina, wildfire activity typically increases in October through early December. Last year, NCFS responded to nearly 5,600 wildfires that burned more than 34,000 acres.
Backyard debris burning, machine and vehicle use, arson and escaped campfires continue to be common ignition sources for human-caused wildfires.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston