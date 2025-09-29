© 2025 Public Radio East
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:11 AM EDT
A man has pled guilty to threatening to kill Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis.

Court documents show Wyatt Austin Salus made several profanity-laced phone calls to Tillis’ office earlier this year, threatening to kill him if he saw him in public.

“If I see you in public outside of [a town hall], buddy, you better start f---ing running,” a transcript of one of the voicemails in the court record read.

“F---ing run, you coward, sack of sh-t!” The transcript continued, accusing Tillis of serving corporate donors and taking away citizens’ rights.

“If I see you on the street, I’m gonna run you the f--k over with my f--king car. You should not feel safe in North Carolina, don’t you f--king show your face in the West, I will kill you if I see you,” Salus said in the voicemail.

He pled guilty to a federal felony charge of communicating threats; the charge carries a maximum sentence of a fine or up to five years in prison.
Annette Weston
