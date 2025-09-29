Imelda not expected to make landfall in ENC; state of emergency remains in effect

Imelda is expected to approach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts by Tuesday) as either a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane.

Since no landfall is expected, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said the flooding threat is lower. Areas along and south of highway 70 may see 1-2 inches of rain, but areas to the north can expect an inch or less.

Strong winds gusts are expected through Thursday, with the highest along the coast, including Pamlico Sound.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also a concern, and meteorologists said vulnerable areas along NC-12 in Ocracoke and Hatteras Island are expected to see the greatest impacts.

Large breaking waves and high risk of rip currents are making beaches very dangerous for swimming.

Governor Josh Stein said although Imelda is not expected to make landfall, the State of Emergency declared on Saturday is still in effect, with heavy rain still expected in eastern North Carolina through the end of the week.

North Carolina’s State Emergency Response Team has mobilized to prepare for potential impacts, which could include flash flooding, with swift water rescue teams, search and rescue task forces, the National Guard, and other resources on standby.

The state of emergency also prohibits sudden, excessive price hikes on essentials like fuel, water, medicine, and lodging.