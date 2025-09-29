© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Imelda not expected to make landfall in ENC; state of emergency remains in effect

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 29, 2025 at 6:50 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

Imelda is expected to approach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts by Tuesday) as either a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane.

Since no landfall is expected, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said the flooding threat is lower. Areas along and south of highway 70 may see 1-2 inches of rain, but areas to the north can expect an inch or less.

Strong winds gusts are expected through Thursday, with the highest along the coast, including Pamlico Sound.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also a concern, and meteorologists said vulnerable areas along NC-12 in Ocracoke and Hatteras Island are expected to see the greatest impacts.
Large breaking waves and high risk of rip currents are making beaches very dangerous for swimming.

Governor Josh Stein said although Imelda is not expected to make landfall, the State of Emergency declared on Saturday is still in effect, with heavy rain still expected in eastern North Carolina through the end of the week.

North Carolina’s State Emergency Response Team has mobilized to prepare for potential impacts, which could include flash flooding, with swift water rescue teams, search and rescue task forces, the National Guard, and other resources on standby.

The state of emergency also prohibits sudden, excessive price hikes on essentials like fuel, water, medicine, and lodging.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston