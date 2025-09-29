ECU student charged with ethnic intimidation after being accused of smearing feces, urinating in a meditation room on campus

An East Carolina University student is charged with ethnic intimidation after damaging religious items on campus.

Ashley Correa-Martnez was arrested Thursday, after the 19-year-old student was accused of taking the Mormon book from a meditation room in the main student center. Arrest warrants show Correa-Martnez also damaged the carpet by smearing human waste and urinating on a foot wash station.

She is also accused of threatening to assault members of the Muslim community because of their religion.

Correa-Martnez remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.