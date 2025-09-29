© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ECU student charged with ethnic intimidation after being accused of smearing feces, urinating in a meditation room on campus

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 29, 2025 at 6:58 AM EDT
ECU News Services

An East Carolina University student is charged with ethnic intimidation after damaging religious items on campus.

Ashley Correa-Martnez was arrested Thursday, after the 19-year-old student was accused of taking the Mormon book from a meditation room in the main student center. Arrest warrants show Correa-Martnez also damaged the carpet by smearing human waste and urinating on a foot wash station.

She is also accused of threatening to assault members of the Muslim community because of their religion.

Correa-Martnez remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston