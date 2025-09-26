Longtime District Attorney Garry Frank won't seek reelection

Garry Frank, Davidson County’s district attorney for more than 25 years, will not seek reelection.

Frank was first elected in 1998. A Republican, he’s run unopposed in every general election since.

But he says he won’t be on the ballot next year.

Frank currently serves the 33rd prosecutorial district, which also includes Davie County. Previous district maps had him representing other area counties as well.

In a release, Frank says a variety of factors went into his decision, but he did not elaborate. He says the thought of no longer leading the staff in the district attorney’s office made the choice harder. Some of the employees have been with him throughout his tenure in office.

Frank is a Davidson County native and a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law.

He intends to complete the remainder of his term, which runs through December 2026.