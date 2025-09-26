Avery County-based psychologist shares PTSD insights and resources

In western North Carolina, hidden beneath kudzu and overgrowth are the scars from landslides and the remains of fallen trees left in the wake of Helene. For many who lived through last year’s storm, much pain and suffering lie just below the surface as well, in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

PTSD is a psychiatric condition that can happen to people who’ve experienced or witnessed traumatic events that are emotionally or physically harmful or life-threatening.

Outpatient Behavioral Health Manager Eva Trivett-Clark is with UNC Health Appalachian. She’s based in Avery County, one of the regions hardest hit by Helene.

Much of her recent work has been with first responders. Trivett-Clark says they've dealt with many traumatic situations, like discovering victims, searching for lost loved ones, and all the while processing traumas from their past.

"So, it links itself back to other things that you've experienced, and suddenly you are doused with just this flooding of emotions and all of these triggers," she says. "And you're just wading through all of these experiences, and you feel very overwhelmed by all of these memories, which just seem to come kind of crashing down on you."

Trivett-Clark says that’s a natural part of trauma. PTSD symptoms can include any noticeable increase or decrease in baseline behaviors like sleeping, eating or socializing.

She adds that for those who want to help in times of crisis, the most important thing is to be available.

"For a brain that is kicked into survival mode, connection, support is critical and crucial," says Trivett-Clark. "So, even if a person is withdrawn, if they're shut down. Just being there, showing up, being present is so helpful for people."

Trivett-Clark says for professional help, there are resources available at no cost: the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the national suicide hotline, and, for first responders, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Responder Assistance Initiative.

