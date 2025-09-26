© 2025 Public Radio East
A murder suspect is in custody for a 2022 mass shooting in Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
Greensboro Assistant Police Chief Rick Alston speaks at a press conference.
Courtesy Greensboro Police Department
On Friday, Greensboro Assistant Police Chief Rick Alston announced the arrest of murder suspect Rishon Elias Weaver at a local press conference.

Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team now have a suspect in custody for a 2022 mass shooting. Twenty-year-old Rishon Elias Weaver was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the crime that left two dead.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Alston oversees the investigative bureau. At a press conference Friday, he said cases like this remain a top priority for detectives to provide families with justice.

"This homicide happened in 2022. It changed a lot of lives," he said. "You know, when you have a mass shooting like this, we have six people that were suffering from gunshot wounds, and two of them fatally, that affects a lot of families. So, you know, being able to bring closure and get us to where you're holding someone accountable is very important."

On October 25, 2022, 15-year-old Ronaldo Lee Snipes and 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner were fatally wounded. Turner was a freshman at North Carolina A&T. Four other gunshot victims were treated at a local hospital and later released.
