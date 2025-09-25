Governor Stein highlights progress in Helene recovery efforts

Governor Josh Stein is highlighting recovery milestones as Western North Carolina nears the one-year anniversary of Helene.

Stein’s office says 96 percent of water systems are back online, nearly all state-maintained roads are open and all 13 affected state parks have at least partially reopened. Just last week, the National Park Service reopened the Blue Ridge Parkway from Asheville to Mount Mitchell.

Repair work to private roads and bridges is ongoing. State officials say thousands were washed out during the storm, cutting off access for school buses and emergency vehicles.

So far, FEMA has approved more than $26 million for repairs, and the state has committed an additional $10 million to support volunteer rebuilding efforts.

Crews have also cleared 15 million cubic yards of debris from roads, waterways, and private property.

