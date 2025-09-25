Fresh Hope Workforce Development Initiative launches in Winston-Salem

The Fresh Hope Workforce Development Initiative launched in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

The goal for the initiative from the New Hope Resource Center is to provide a pathway to opportunity for Northeast Winston and the city as a whole.

At a press conference at the Vivian H. Burke Public Safety Center, more than a dozen city and county officials, as well as business and religious leaders, pledged their support for the public-private partnership spearheaded by Bishop John Parks and Councilmember Barbara Burke.

Burke said the educational and training program will provide a second chance opportunity by helping individuals gain the confidence, skills and support they need to take control of their futures.

"The impact of Fresh Hope goes far beyond employment," said Burke. "This program also focuses on restoring dignity, strengthening households, breaking cycles of poverty and disconnection and building stronger, more resilient neighborhoods."

The expected enrollment in October is 40 individuals, with a goal of 300 by October 2026.

