Bookmarks celebrates its 20th annual festival in Winston-Salem

The 20th annual Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors takes place this weekend in downtown Winston-Salem.

The festival brings people together from across the country to celebrate stories and the power they have to connect us. The four-day event typically brings in some 20,000 attendees from all walks of life — book lovers and non-book lovers alike — and includes author meet and greets and children’s activities.

Executive Director Jamie Southern has been with Bookmarks for 13 years. She says she’s particularly excited about the topical panels they’ve assembled this weekend.

"The National Book Foundation is coming and bringing two of their finalists, who will be on a panel, which is really cool," says Southern. "So, they're the ones who give out the National Book Award every year. Really excited to have National Book Award winner and North Carolina author Jason Mott returning to the festival with his new book."

Southern says she’s also looking forward to a free keynote on Saturday from author Heather McGhee talking about her book The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together. Another highlight: local author Virginia Evans will discuss her debut novel, The Correspondent, which has made several bestseller lists this year. Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors runs through Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem.

