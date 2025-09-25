© 2025 Public Radio East
A year after Helene, food organization struggles to fill the need in the High Country

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT
Crews prepare to distribute food in Ashe County days after Helene struck
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
Crews prepare to distribute food and other necessities at the Ashe Food Pantry in Jefferson, NC, on Oct. 1, 2024.

Demand for food in the High Country was already at record levels before Helene hit. A year after the storm, meeting the ongoing need has become harder for a local relief agency.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina serves 18 counties.

CEO Eric Aft says the mountain region has been facing financial pressures, including high rents and a lack of affordable child care. As a result, the number of individuals the agency serves has more than doubled compared to three years ago.

Since the storm hit, the need has not declined. But the agency is struggling to meet the demand. Aft says federal budget cuts to food and farm programs mean people are getting less on each visit.

“If the situation is sustained the way it is, we're going to have more families facing food insecurity and hunger across the region,” he says. “In the Helene-impacted counties, we think that’ll be even greater just because of the economic challenges.”

Aft says some critical food programs were discontinued by the federal government this year, including a purchase agreement that previously had been used to buy $2 million worth of food from local farmers.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber