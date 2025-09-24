© 2025 Public Radio East
Cone Health wins approval for new $250M Mebane hospital

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:10 PM EDT
Cone Health has received state approval to build a new hospital in Mebane.

The $250 million facility will include 46 acute care beds, 15 emergency department bays and several operating rooms.

State regulators ultimately chose Cone’s plan over a joint proposal from Novant Health and Duke Health.

Officials say the facility is intended to serve eastern Alamance County, reducing the need for residents to travel longer distances for hospital services.

Cone Health Mebane Hospital is set to open in April of 2029.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
