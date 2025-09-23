© 2025 Public Radio East
Lenovo to expand Guilford County facility, add 400 jobs

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 23, 2025 at 1:40 PM EDT
The Lenovo logo is seen on a computer server on display at the Lenovo Tech World summit in 2018.

Mark Schiefelbein / AP
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
The Lenovo logo is seen on a computer server on display at the Lenovo Tech World summit in 2018.

Lenovo is expanding its manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Guilford County.

The technology company announced plans to invest $77 million in its Whitsett plant, creating more than 400 new jobs.

The facility, located on Judge Adams Road, opened in 2007 and produces servers.

Lenovo officials say the expansion is driven by customer demand and the region’s strong workforce and infrastructure.

The company already employs more than 3,000 people in North Carolina
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
