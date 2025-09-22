© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC offers grants to help cities rebuild infrastructure after Helene

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont
Published September 22, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
Governor Josh Stein
Chris Seward
/
AP
Governor Josh Stein

Governor Josh Stein has announced a new $50 million program to help local governments restore infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Municipalities in FEMA-designated areas of Western North Carolina are eligible to apply for grant funding to support capital repairs or replacements.

To qualify, projects must have been denied federal reimbursement. Stein says the grants will help towns and counties restore critical services.

“Local governments are on the front lines of rebuilding communities and restoring services after Hurricane Helene, and I thank the General Assembly for investing in them,” Stein said in a statement.

The program is open to local governments and federally recognized tribes, with applications due November 21.