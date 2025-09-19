© 2025 Public Radio East
New study shows growing deer tick population in Western NC and more human Lyme disease cases

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:56 PM EDT
A deer tick climbs to the tip of a blade of grass.
A deer tick climbs to the tip of a blade of grass.

A new study from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro reveals that the Tar Heel State is seeing a surge in Lyme disease cases. The rise is due to the expansion of blacklegged ticks, the primary carriers of the disease. 

While the Northeast and Midwest have historically accounted for the majority of cases, North Carolina has seen an increase over the past decade.

Researchers found that the blacklegged tick — also known as the deer tick — has spread into the Blue Ridge Mountains and western Piedmont, areas once considered low-risk.

The study, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a dramatic increase in tick density in these regions, aligning with the rise in human Lyme disease cases.

The ticks are believed to have moved into North Carolina from southwestern Virginia. Researchers say the findings emphasize a need for updated guidance for health care providers, increased public awareness, and enhanced surveillance to help lower the risk of infection.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
