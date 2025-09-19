© 2025 Public Radio East
National Park Service asks visitors not to stack rocks after hellbender was crushed

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT
An Eastern hellbender on a rock in the water
Eastern hellbender populations face threats, including habitat loss and degradation.

Officials with Great Smoky Mountains National Park are urging people to refrain from stacking rocks during their visit.

The National Park Service (NPS) says rock stacking may seem harmless, but it’s not.

The agency says that an eastern hellbender was recently found crushed beneath rocks that had been moved and stacked by park visitors.

Hellbenders are the largest salamander in North America, and are considered a species of special concern in North Carolina.

From late summer to early fall, hellbenders lay between 100 to 300 eggs beneath rocks. The park service says moving stones can destroy an entire generation of the amphibians.

Rock balancing or stacking has become popular in recent years, often for meditation or creative expression.

But NPS urges people to leave rocks where they are. Building dams, channels or stacks can disturb fragile ecosystems, including animal nests and shelters.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
