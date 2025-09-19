Guilford County approves incentives for tech company to expand operations in the Triad

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has approved a nearly $1.2 million incentive package to help Lenovo expand its operations in the Triad.

The tech company is expected to create 420 new jobs for the area by the end of 2027. Lenovo is also planning a $77 million investment in the county and an expansion of its Whitsett manufacturing facility.

Lenovo’s Ben Massie says the move will have a significant impact on the local economy.

“This planned expansion underscores Lenovo's continued commitment to North Carolina and our confidence in the Triad’s skilled workforce, the pro-business climate that we've enjoyed for years and vision to grow as a tech innovation hub,” Massie says.

According to county policy, companies must meet the requirements outlined in approved agreements before receiving any incentive payments.