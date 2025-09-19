FEMA grant names Flowering Bridge for rebuild, but Lake Lure says project not feasible

A FEMA funding announcement this week led many to believe the iconic Lake Lure Flowering Bridge would be rebuilt — but town officials now say that’s not the case.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Tim Moore, R-14th District, issued a press release relaying a FEMA grant award that designated more than $2.5 million to replace the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. The 1925 stone arch bridge, transformed into a nationally recognized community garden, was severely damaged during Hurricane Helene in 2024 and later declared beyond repair.

Demolition began in mid-August after engineers deemed the structure unsafe — weeks before the FEMA grant publicly listed the Flowering Bridge as the designated project.

But in a press release issued on Wednesday, the Town of Lake Lure clarified that the bridge is no longer under consideration for replacement.

“Although this week’s preliminary announcement from FEMA referenced the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, the Town has not confirmed any plans to use these funds for that purpose,” Town Manager Olivia Stewman wrote. “We are working with FEMA on a fixed-cost offer to redirect the funds to address our most critical public infrastructure needs.”

Among those other needs: major repairs to the town’s aging sewer system, fire and police stations, and dam infrastructure — all heavily impacted by the 2024 storm.

The FEMA funding — part of the agency’s Public Assistance Program — can be used flexibly by the town, provided it remains within the approved scope. Town officials say flooding from Hurricane Helene significantly altered the shoreline and nearly doubled the span any future pedestrian bridge would need to cover — raising costs beyond the original estimate.

“The beloved Flowering Bridge will forever remain an important part of Lake Lure’s history,” Stewman wrote. “Regrettably, replacing the bridge would be cost prohibitive at this time.”

BPR has reached out to Stewman for additional comment but has not yet received a response.

Congressman Moore’s office told BPR that his announcement reflected official FEMA documents, which listed the Flowering Bridge as the intended project.

“We shared the information as it was released by FEMA — that the town’s grant request for funding for the bridge was approved,” said Grace Davis, Moore’s communications director. “I’ll defer to the town and FEMA for any approved alternate use of that funding, as that’s not something we decide on our end.”

The original bridge once served as the main route between Chimney Rock and Lake Lure. After it was retired from vehicular use in 2010, local volunteers transformed the span into a garden walkway featuring more than 2,000 flower species and themed installations like the “Rainbow Bridge,” a memorial to pets.

In a Facebook post following the FEMA announcement, the Friends of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge called the news “beyond delightful” and thanked supporters. The group has not commented publicly since the town issued its clarification.