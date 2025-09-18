Wake Forest University athletic trainer fired after Kirk comments

A Wake Forest University athletics employee has been fired after making comments on social media about the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Bridget Sullivan is the now-former assistant athletic trainer for Wake Forest University’s women’s soccer team, a position she had held since her arrival at Wake in the fall of 2020.

This week, in response to Kirk’s death, Sullivan posted on Instagram lyrics from the musical “Chicago” that read: “He had it coming.” Below the lyrics, she wrote, “This audio is all I have to say about that.”

A statement from the university reads, “Bridget Sullivan is no longer at Wake Forest University. As a matter of policy, Wake Forest does not comment on personnel or employment matters.”

Earlier in the week, U.S. Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-10th, posted on X that he had contacted Wake Forest in response to the post. A later post by Harrington indicated that Sullivan had lost her job.

UPDATE: I’m happy to report that after I contacted @WakeForest, Bridget has been FIRED for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



Even better, the university is giving full support to students launching a @TPUSA chapter. https://t.co/XTuijrutN1 — Congressman Pat Harrigan (@RepPatHarrigan) September 16, 2025

Rep. Harrington did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Sullivan’s information has been pulled from the school’s website.

According to her biography, Sullivan graduated from High Point University with a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a master's in athletic training.