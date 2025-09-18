© 2025 Public Radio East
Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms in central Atlantic, not likely a threat to ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2025 at 7:21 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the central Atlantic, and could become a hurricane this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is also watching two other disturbances near Africa.

Gabrielle became the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season late yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

Forecasters said Gabrielle is battling hostile wind shear, which is likely to keep it from quickly strengthening, but it could find a better environment beginning Friday.

NOAA meteorologists said if that happens the storm could become the second hurricane of the Atlantic season, but some models suggest Gabrielle could continue to struggle and even weaken this weekend.

Regardless of Gabrielle's intensity, it doesn’t appear to be a threat to the U.S. and the storm is expected to turn northeast into the open North Atlantic later next week.

The National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on two tropical waves near Africa in the far eastern Atlantic. The chances of both these tropical waves developing are low for the next seven days.
