89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

GOP leaders calling for resignation of school board member accused of stopping school bus to confront student

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:59 AM EDT
File photo
Photo: PatrickRich on Flickr via Creative Commons)
File photo

Beaufort County Republican Party Chair Carolyn Garris and Representative Keith Kidwell are calling for the immediate resignation of Beaufort County Board of Education Member Stacey Davis.

That's after Davis, a Republican, blocked a school bus with her vehicle on a public road and and then stepped onto the stairway inside the bus before accusing a student rider of stealing property.

In a statement, Garris said Davis “embarrassed all of Beaufort County” by creating an unsafe and intimidating environment for children and must resign immediately.

Garris continued, "Whether Ms. Davis is ultimately charged, or not, is a decision for the court system; however, the optics of this incident are horrific. Elected officials in a civilized society cannot take the law into their own hands and then declare themselves immune from consequences.Beaufort County is better than this -- it is time for Stacey Davis to move on."

Davis apologized and said she didn’t intend to make anyone uncomfortable and was only trying to retrieve personal property.

Kidwell said the actions are beneath the dignity of her office and, "It is an embarrassment to the Board of Education, the county school system and every person in Beaufort County. As Republicans, we must always hold ourselves to higher standards; thus, her behavior is unacceptable.”

Screenshot: Representative Keith Kidwell
/
Facebook
Local GOP leaders said Davis, a Republican, blocked a school bus with her vehicle on a public road on Friday before stepping onto the stairway inside the bus before accusing a student rider of stealing property.

On Kidwell’s Facebook post, Davis said calling for her to step down was “a horrible thing to do to our schools a board member, a parent, and a fellow republican.”

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman told WITN-TV that the item in question was not stolen, but had been exchanged between Davis’ child and the other student in a mutual agreement.

It’s a Class 1 misdemeanor to “unlawfully and willfully stop, impede, delay, or detain any public school bus or public school activity bus being operated for public school purposes” in North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
