Dare County will hold a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the escalating OBX beachfront house collapse problem

Cleanup continues at Cape Hatteras National Seashore after a house near Buxton collapsed into the Atlantic on Tuesday, and Dare County will hold a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the escalating problem.

The collapse of the unoccupied home on Tower Circle Road happened after a heavy storm lashed the Outer Banks with high winds and heavy rains early this week.

National Park Service officials said some homes in of Buxton and Rodanthe are now in an intertidal zone – that’s an area that is exposed during low tide but partially covered by water during high tide. Many were previously completely on dry dunes.

(Photo: National Park Service) One of the homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe that collapsed last February.

The collapses are caused by daily exposure to winds and tides, and the homes are particularly vulnerable during coastal storms.

The unoccupied home on Tower Circle Road is the 12th house collapse on Seashore beaches over the past five years, and more than 10 of them were in Dare County.

National Park Service On Tuesday, a house in Buxton collapsed into the sea.

Experts, county leaders, and people who live in the area will discuss the immediate concerns of threatened structures and the long-term options for property owners.

“Dare County Government and their partners invite homeowners, residents, and interested individuals to attend this public meeting,” stated the county. “Attendees will learn about the issues threatening oceanfront structures; what federal, state, and local agencies are doing to help; and the financial options available to owners of homes at risk. The meeting will conclude with an open question and answer session.”

The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Coastal Studies Institute on the ECU Outer Banks Campus in Wanchese, and will also be offered virtually for those who register in advance.

A link to register for the virtual meeting on Zoom is available HERE.