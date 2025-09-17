© 2025 Public Radio East
Tourism spending in Forsyth County surpasses $1 billion

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:11 PM EDT
Spectators watch the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
WFDD File photo
The Cook Out Clash brought around 15,000 visitors to Winston-Salem in February 2025.

Tourism is on the rise in Forsyth County. That’s according to a report recently shared by a local agency.

Last year, tourists spent over a billion dollars during visits to the area.

“I think people are often really surprised to learn that more than 7 million people visit Forsyth County every year," says Stephanie Pace Brown, president and CEO of Visit Winston-Salem, the marketing agency for tourism in the area. "And we rank ninth out of 100 counties in North Carolina for visitor spending."

Brown says hotel revenue was up by about 10% last fiscal year, to more than $140 million.

“And we know that typically, for every $1 that’s spent on lodging by visitors, another $4 is spent on restaurants, retail, recreation, entertainment and transportation," she says. "That's money in local cash registers.”

Several new events have brought out-of-town visitors to the county, including the Cook Out Clash. The race attracted around 15,000 NASCAR fans to Bowman Gray Stadium. The event is set to return to Winston-Salem in February.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
