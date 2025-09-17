© 2025 Public Radio East
New historical marker commemorates state's most costly natural disaster

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2025 at 6:01 AM EDT
A new historical marker was unveiled Tuesday to commemorate Hurricane Floyd, one of North Carolina’s most devastating natural disasters.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said the 1999 storm caused historic flooding and $6 billion in damages.

The town of Princeville in Edgecombe County, where the marker was placed, was nearly destroyed by the storm’s floodwaters, and thousands were trapped and rescued as floodwaters rose rapidly, making Floyd the state's most costly natural disaster and prompting major evacuation reforms.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
