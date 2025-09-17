New historical marker commemorates state's most costly natural disaster

A new historical marker was unveiled Tuesday to commemorate Hurricane Floyd, one of North Carolina’s most devastating natural disasters.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said the 1999 storm caused historic flooding and $6 billion in damages.

The town of Princeville in Edgecombe County, where the marker was placed, was nearly destroyed by the storm’s floodwaters, and thousands were trapped and rescued as floodwaters rose rapidly, making Floyd the state's most costly natural disaster and prompting major evacuation reforms.