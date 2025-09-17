© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Honduran man turned over to ICE after overfishing red drum at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:45 AM EDT
File: red drum
North Carolina Marine and Estuary Foundation
File: red drum

Last week, U.S. Marshals arrested a Honduran man illegally living in the U.S. who was wanted for to fish and wildlife crimes at Cape Hatteras National Seashore and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Park rangers said Walter Betancourth was with a group of men they noticed overfishing red drum in June. They had taken 16 of the species that had a daily limit of one per person. In addition, several were too big and should have been thrown back.

Betancourth had already been issued a final order of removal from the United States in April, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said, “Illegal Aliens come to our land and exploit our national resources doing as they please because they completely disregard our shared values, customs, and rules. North Carolina strictly regulates our fish to ensure their availability to all North Carolina citizens now and in the future. This sort of disgusting disregard for our natural bounty is exactly the sort of behavior you might expect from someone who chose to unlawfully enter and illegally remain in the United States, ignoring a final order of removal. Let this serve as a reminder to those aliens who are illegally present – we will find you and send you back no matter where you are or what you are doing – even just fishing at the beach. I commend the fine cooperation of the park rangers, the marshals, and ICE in effectuating Betancourth’s deportation.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston