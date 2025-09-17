© 2025 Public Radio East
Home near Buxton collapses into the Atlantic; it's the 12th in five years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:27 AM EDT
National Park Service

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is urging its visitors to avoid the beach and stay out of the water near Buxton, after a house on Tower Circle Road collapsed into the Atlantic on Tuesday.

Seashore rangers said a pre-existing beach safety closure from the north end of Buxton to around off-road vehicle ramp 43 may need to be expanded, depending on the extent of the debris field.

Visitors are also asked to avoid the north end of Rodanthe because there are other oceanfront home there at risk of collapse.

The unoccupied home on Tower Circle Road is the 12th house collapse on Seashore beaches over the past five years.

Annette Weston
