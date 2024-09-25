A third house has collapsed on in Rodanthe, beaches are closed from Rodanthe to Waves.

A third house has collapsed on G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore has temporarily closed the beach from G A Kohler Court in Rodanthe to Wimble Shores North Court in Waves.

Swimmers and surfers are urged to stay out the water in front of the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, because there is a large amount of hazardous floating debris that could cause injuries.

National Park Service

At the north end of Rodanthe and for miles to the south, the Seashore continues to urge visitors to wear hard-soled shoes when walking on the beach to avoid injuries from nail-ridden wooden debris.

Rangers say the owner of the house has hired a debris cleanup contractor and Seashore employees plan on supplementing cleanup efforts.

It’s the third house to collapse in Rodanthe since Friday, and the tenth house collapse in the past four years.