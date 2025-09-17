ENC police department employee on administrative leave as officials investigate social media post on personal account

An Emerald Isle Police Department officer is on administrative leave as officials investigate a social media post on the employee’s personal account.

Chief of Police Michael Panzarella said the post was in no way connected to the official social media platforms of the Emerald Isle Police Department or the Town of Emerald Isle, and they do not condone it. The specific content of the post was not released.

Panzarella said he is looking into whether the content is consistent with departmental standards and expectations.