ENC county parts ways with emergency services director at peak of hurricane season

Carteret County has parted ways with its emergency services director.

Stephen Rea began his career with Carteret County as the EMS Coordinator and 911 Communications Director in 2014, and was promoted to Director of Emergency Services in 2017.

County Manager Sharon Griffin said the department is moving “in a new direction” and emergency operations will continue without interruption.

"Our Emergency Services staff are highly trained and experienced professionals who provide essential services every day," Griffin said, "We have full confidence in our frontline personnel to maintain the high level of care and protection the community relies on."

County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis has been appointed to lead emergency services in the interim while to county conducts a nationwide search for its next director.