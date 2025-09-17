© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC county parts ways with emergency services director at peak of hurricane season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:53 AM EDT
Carteret County Emergency Services

Carteret County has parted ways with its emergency services director.

Stephen Rea began his career with Carteret County as the EMS Coordinator and 911 Communications Director in 2014, and was promoted to Director of Emergency Services in 2017.

County Manager Sharon Griffin said the department is moving “in a new direction” and emergency operations will continue without interruption.

"Our Emergency Services staff are highly trained and experienced professionals who provide essential services every day," Griffin added. "We have full confidence in our frontline personnel to maintain the high level of care and protection the community relies on."

County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis has been appointed to lead emergency services in the interim while to county conducts a nationwide search for its next director.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
