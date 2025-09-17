© 2025 Public Radio East
Cheerwine accused of discrimination after firing employee with a disability

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:38 AM EDT
Cheerwine
The federal government is suing the maker of an iconic North Carolina beverage, alleging Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling Company discriminated against an employee with a disability.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit said a recently hired Cheerwine merchandiser at a plant in Colfax was prescribed a medication that resulted in a limp, and because of her gait the woman was required to undergo a medical examination weeks earlier than other probationary employees because of her disability.

The employee submitted a note from her doctor clearing her to work, but EEOC documents state Cheerwine rejected the note and terminated her employment.

Regional attorney for the Charlotte District Melinda Dugas said the firing violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination based on a disability.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages for the employee and an injunction against the employer to prevent such unlawful conduct in the future.
Annette Weston
