Winston-Salem approves financing deal for WFU’s office building project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
A rendering of The Grounds development in Winston-Salem.
Image courtesy NELSON Worldwide
Wake Forest University is planning the construction of a new office building at The Grounds, a massive mixed-use development.

The Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved a financing deal for a Wake Forest University project at Monday’s meeting.

The school is planning the construction of a new office building at The Grounds, a massive mixed-use development along Deacon Boulevard.

The city’s sign-off means the $80-million project will be financed through tax-exempt bonds. The council’s approval was required by the IRS, but Winston-Salem will not be responsible for paying any of the debt.

The move will help Wake Forest secure lower borrowing costs, without a direct financial commitment from the city.

The Grounds development is projected to cost about half a billion dollars in all.
