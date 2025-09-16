© 2025 Public Radio East
Toppled trailer home closes OBX bridge for hours

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:48 AM EDT
North Carolina Department of Transportation

The Basnight Bridge in the Outer Banks was closed for hours Monday after half of a modular home being transported on a trailer blew over onto the bridge rail.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it happened just before 2 p.m. and winds were blowing at around 70 m.p.h. at the time.

The bridge is back open to traffic.

However, because of ocean overwash and sand inundation on the north end of Ocracoke Island, the North Carolina Department of transportation has closed NC12 between the ferry terminal and the National Park Service Pony Pens.

North Carolina Department of Transportation

NCDOT will reevaluate the closure Tuesday morning.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston
